JACKSON – The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, a division of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, would like to encourage the public to participate in national "If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated Sept. 25 as national "If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day to emphasize the importance of suspicious activity reporting during National Preparedness Month. The "If You See Something, Say Something" campaign works with partners year-round to inspire, empower, and educate the public on recognizing and reporting suspicious activity.

Below are a few ways in which the public can participate in #SeeSayDay:

» Using #WhyISeeSay and #SeeSayDay, post on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook to share why

recognizing and reporting suspicious activity is important to you.

» Learn the indicators of terrorism-related suspicious activity by visiting www.dhs.gov/seesomething-

say-something/recognize-the-signs.

» Learn how to report suspicious activity in your state. The Mississippi Office of Homeland

Security (MOHS)is Mississippi's coordination center for federal, local, and private sector

partners and works to prevent, protect against, mitigate the effects of, respond to, and recover

from emergencies and disasters. To report suspicious activity in Mississippi, please call 1-

888-4SAFE-MS or visit www.homelandsecurity.ms.gov/report-suspicious-activity.

"The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to making our state a safer place for

residents," said Commissioner Sean Tindell. "The citizens of Mississippi also play an essential

role in our state's safety. By being alert and reporting suspicious activity, citizens can help keep

their families, neighbors,