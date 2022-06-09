The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is alerting the public that a dangerous suspect is believed to be in the area of Interstate 59 and Interstate 20.

Dante Marquez Bender is wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Meridian in Lauderdale County that occurred on June 9, 2022, at approximately 5:36 p.m.

A deceased Meridian police officer and an unidentified deceased female were both found at the scene on 51st Avenue within a the Meridian city limits.

The suspect is believed to be driving a 2004 Black Nissan Armada with a tag reading “IMANI.” Bender may be armed and dangerous.

"Please take immediate precautions and notify 911 if you see Dante Marquez Bender or observe any suspicious activity," MBI said in a news release.

Bender is described as a black male, 31 years of age, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 299 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen at 2408 51st Avenue in Meridian, on June 9 at approximately 5:36 p.m. and was wearing a purple sweatshirt and purple sweatpants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect, call 911 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 1-855-642-5378 or 1-855-485-TIPS (8477), or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.