Employment opportunity

Full-Time Police Officers to work on all shifts (days, nights, weekends, and holidays)

Salary: $11.00 per hour for full-time certified officers
Applicants must be certified with the MS Department of Standards & Training and meet all minimum requirements to work as a police officer in Mississippi.  Must possess a good driving record.  No felony convictions or domestic violence violations.  Must be able to possess a firearm.  Employment will be contingent upon passing a criminal background check. 
Employment applications are available at the Webb Town Hall, 159 South Laura Street, Webb, MS 38966.   For further information contact: Webb Police Department - Chief Tommy Boykin (662) 375-8164.

