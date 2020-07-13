Employment opportunity

Full-Time Police Officers to work on all shifts (days, nights, weekends, and holidays)

Salary: $11.00 per hour for full-time certified officers

Applicants must be certified with the MS Department of Standards & Training and meet all minimum requirements to work as a police officer in Mississippi. Must possess a good driving record. No felony convictions or domestic violence violations. Must be able to possess a firearm. Employment will be contingent upon passing a criminal background check.

Employment applications are available at the Webb Town Hall, 159 South Laura Street, Webb, MS 38966. For further information contact: Webb Police Department - Chief Tommy Boykin (662) 375-8164.