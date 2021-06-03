Electricity is expected to be restored by 5 a.m. Thursday to Charleston and adjacent areas that have been without power since early Wednesday afternoon.

Entergy Customer Service Manager George Cossar III said the outage occurred at 1:27 p.m. after "a transmission structure failed and went down on a creek bank" south of Highway 32 several miles east of Charleston.

"They will have to repair or replace that structure before the substation can be energized and power restored to the town," Cossar explained.

In the meantime, he said crews would be trying to energize the circuit that Tallahatchie General Hospital is on "by feeding it from the Enid substation."

"It has worked before but we are not sure it will work today," Cossar noted.

If that effort proves successful, it would also restore power to some Charleston customers south of Main Street.