Mark your calendars for this Saturday, October 9 to join the Rally for Medical Freedom hosted by Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights (MPVR 2021)/ MPVRPAC. The free outdoor event will be held on the beautiful Pedestrian Mall at the Sillers building on High Street, downtown Jackson, across from the Capitol.

A full day of activities from 10:00 am – 4 pm is planned for the entire family. Live music, demonstrations and inspiring speakers will follow the first event, a prayer walk around the Capitol kicking off at 10:00 am. Inflatables will be available for the entertainment of all guests under 12 years old.

Please bring lawn chairs, blankets, and awnings in preparation for taking a stand with your fellow Mississippians in support of the freedom to make personal medical decisions without interference or coercion from third-party entities. American flags, posters and signs are encouraged and welcomed.

The keynote speaker will be Del Bigtree of The Highwire, a show with an audience reach of 1.7 million loyal listeners. An impressive lineup of dynamic speakers will join Mr. Bigtree including Andy Gipson, Tammy Clark, Dr. Duke Pesta and Kevin Jenkins.

Pack a lunch and picnic on the grounds with fellow patriots! Pulled pork sandwiches will be available on site along with snacks and drinks. Please bring cash to facilitate ease of transactions.

Please register for the free event at rallyformedicalfreedom.com. Registration is encouraged to help prepare for the day’s events. Registration is not required for attendance.

Bring your family, friends, church members and lovers of liberty and make YOUR voice heard against medical tyranny.

Visit the website for updates as we add to the speakers and events, www.rallyformedicalfreedom.com