By BETH BAKER

MSU Extension Service

COMO — The Mississippi State University Extension Service will cohost a collaborative field day in Panola County Sept. 29 to share information about cover crops and reduced-till farming, soil and water health, and pasture soil and water management.

The Mississippi Land Stewardship field day runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and begins at Buckeye Farms at 3251 Tom Floyd Road in Como. Attendees will then travel to two different fields, one row crop and one pasture. The field day will conclude at Home Place Pastures. A complimentary lunch is included for participants.

The field day agenda includes presentations by participating farmers and representatives of Delta F.A.R.M, the Soil Health Institute, Southern Ag, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and MSU Extension.

This producer-focused event will highlight how farmers are incorporating different stewardship practices into their production systems, as well as how these practices support profitability and the conservation of natural resources. Demonstrations will include cover crops integrated into cotton row-crop systems, cotton sustainability initiatives and a rainfall simulation of soil conservation in action.

Register online at https://msstate.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bIWbMxHrZj8Gbae.

For disability accommodation or information, contact Beth Baker at 662-325-7491 or beth.baker@msstate.edu.

Portions of this work are supported by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Farmer-to-Farmer Program grant: Multi-State Collaboration to Improve Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico Water Quality through Farmer-Led Initiatives and Farmer-Driven Data.