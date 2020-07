AUCTION

FARM EQUIPMENT

TIMED “OPEN” SALE ONLINE ONLY

TUESDAY, AUG. 4TH

DREW, MISSISSIPPI



Y&L Auction Company will be conducting a farm equipment sale ONLINE ONLY in the Drew, Mississippi area on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Anyone wishing to list equipment for internet bidding only should call no later than Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Call your listings in early to:

Rob Riddick 662-902-7797

Marshall Riddick 662-721-7680