The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Flash Flood Watch effective until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The watch covers portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee and Phillips. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha counties.

Locally heavy rainfall will continue along a slow-moving cold front this evening, into the early overnight.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.