FREE TO GOOD HOME: Medium-large size, young female dog, 3-4 years old, very pretty black with black and white spots/patches, full of life, but very humble. Needs home in the country, away from highway, with lots of room to run free. Also have a small-medium size female dog, about 8 years old, white/tan fur, very loving. If interested, call or text: 662-852-9097.