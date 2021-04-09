The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11 p.m. for the following counties in Mississippi:

ALCORN, ATTALA, BENTON, BOLIVAR, CALHOUN, CARROLL, CHICKASAW, CHOCTAW, CLAIBORNE, CLARKE, CLAY, COAHOMA, COPIAH, DESOTO, GRENADA, HINDS, HOLMES, HUMPHREYS, ISSAQUENA, ITAWAMBA, JASPER, KEMPER, LAFAYETTE, LAUDERDALE, LEAKE, LEE, LEFLORE, LOWNDES, MADISON, MARSHALL, MONROE, MONTGOMERY, NESHOBA, NEWTON, NOXUBEE, OKTIBBEHA, PANOLA, PONTOTOC, PRENTISS, QUITMAN, RANKIN, SCOTT, SHARKEY, SIMPSON, SMITH, SUNFLOWER, TALLAHATCHIE, TATE, TIPPAH, TISHOMINGO, TUNICA, UNION, WARREN, WASHINGTON, WEBSTER, WINSTON, YALOBUSHA and YAZOO.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible across much of the Mid-South from late this afternoon into the overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the primary hazard, but large hail and a few tornadoes are possible as well. The greatest risk will be across north Mississippi and east-central Arkansas. Locally heavy rainfall will contribute to a flash flooding threat.