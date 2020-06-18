181 people tested for COVID-19 at drive-thru events in Charleston, Webb

The Clarksdale-based Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center Inc. conducted free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Charleston and Webb this week, and a reported 181 people were served.

The Charleston testing occurred from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the former National Guard armory, where City Clerk Ana Ealy said a clinician reported that 120 people were tested.

In Webb, novel coronavirus testing took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds of the Webb auction lot, where Mayor Tracy Mims reported that 61 individuals were administered the nasal swab test.

Results of the tests were supposed to be known within a few days.

Tuesday’s tests were sponsored jointly by Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith, the Aaron Henry center, state Sen. Sarita Simmons, state Rep. Tommy Reynolds and the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday's tests were said to be held in partnership and cooperation with Mims, Simmons, state Rep. Tracey Rosebud and the Sheriff's Office.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that there have been a total of 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tallahatchie County since the first positive case came to light on March 23. There has been one local death from the virus. That same day, a total of 489 new cases of infection were reported statewide, bringing the case count to 20,641, with 938 deaths. A total of 15,323 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The Health Department had not released an updated daily report prior to the close of business at 5 p.m. Thursday, citing data processing problems.

IN THE PHOTO: A worker with the Clarksdale-based Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center Inc. conducts a COVID-19 nasal swab test on a motorist during drive-thru testing Tuesday in front of the former National Guard armory in Charleston. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)