2% restaurant tax adopted in Charleston

Voters have approved the levying of a 2% sales tax on prepared foods and beverages in the city of Charleston.

During Tuesday's referendum on the proposal, 193 people voted for the tax while 50 voted against it.

The measure, which required the support of 60% of those voting to be enacted, garnered 81% support.

A low voter turnout was expected, and city residents did not disappoint. Less than one-quarter of Charleston's registered voters bothered to show for the March 3 special election.

Mayor Sedrick Smith said he was pleased with the outcome of the vote.

"I'm glad that there were more for it than against it," he said Tuesday night.

The Mississippi State Tax Commission estimates that the 2% levy will generate about $40,000 each year for Charleston, and city officials have earmarked all of the proceeds for parks and recreation, and tourism promotion.

Smith said he believes the new tax, which will be charged in addition to the regular 7% state sales tax on locally prepared foods and beverages, will enable positive developments in city parks, recreation and tourism efforts.

"I really appreciate the ones who came out and were for it in the beginning, and, hopefully, we can change the mindset of some of the ones who were against it," the mayor noted.

City Attorney Tommy Reynolds said the tax will be effective May 1.

The 2% tax is authorized to be charged under Senate Bill 2854, introduced in the 2019 Mississippi Legislature by District 14 state Sen. Lydia Chassaniol, R-Winona.