2nd Congressional District runoff rescheduled

JACKSON — Today, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that the Republican primary runoff election for the 2nd Congressional District is rescheduled for June 23, 2020, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Working closely with Dr. Thomas Dobbs to further ramp up efforts and coordinating with Secretary of State Michael Watson and state election officials, Reeves determined the need to reschedule the primary runoff election originally set for March 31, 2020.

"We face an unprecedented health crisis. Conducting an election during this outbreak would force poll workers and voters to place themselves in unnecessary risk. It's important that we exercise our rights as Americans to a free and fair election, but so is ensuring the health and safety of all Mississippians," said Reeves.

The governor continues to monitor the elections calendar and consult with health officials as he looks at other upcoming elections in Mississippi while prioritizing the protection of public health.

In November's general election, DemoThompson will face either Thomas L. Carey or Brian Flowers, who are going to a March 31 runoff after neither won Tuesday's Republican primary.

Republican candidates Thomas L. Carey and Brian Flowers are scheduled to battle in the now June 23 runoff to see who advances to face incumbent Democrat Bennie G. Thompson in November's general election.