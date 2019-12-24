5.0 Mustang Social Club gives gifts to children

James Shoemaker and Henry Hampton, members of the 5.0 Mustang Social Club, are pictured delivering Christmas gifts from the club to students in two classrooms at West Tallahatchie Head Start Center in Glendora: classroom A, teachers Barbara Price and Pearlie Hodges with 20 children, and classroom D, Yolanda Pittman and Sharon Willis with 16 children.

The 5.0 Club helps needy families by giving during holidays and participating in various other functions throughout the year.

This is the club’s second year to help the Head Start center after Hampton initiated the pairing.

A press release noted that the club is “striving for love, peace and happiness in the community."

Club president is Johnnie Kinard. Shoemaker is vice president.

(Photo submitted by Maureen Shoemaker)