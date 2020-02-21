Absentee ballots available for 2% food tax election

Absentee ballots are now available for the March 3 special election in the city of Charleston.

During the election, registered voters who are residents of the city of Charleston may cast a ballot on a proposed 2% tax on locally prepared food and beverages sold by restaurants and other vendors in the city.

Absentee voting for those who are eligible will take place in the city clerk's office at Charleston City Hall between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon, and 1-5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. REMEMBER TO TAKE YOUR PHOTO ID TO THE POLLS TO VOTE.

Voting will take place at the usual precinct locations for municipal elections:

• Wards 1 and 2 will vote in the courtroom at Charleston City Hall;

• Wards 3 and 5 will vote in the Charleston Elementary School gymnasium on Chestnut Street;

• Ward 4 will vote at the Charleston Rotary Club building.

Using an "X" or a check, voters will mark a paper ballot "FOR THE TAX" or "AGAINST THE TAX."

The measure requires the support of 60% of those who cast a ballot on March 3. In other words, 60% must vote for the tax in order for it to be adopted.

A state sales tax of 7% is presently charged on each $1 of the purchase price. The proposed 2% city food tax would be tacked onto the 7% tax at the point of sale. For example, a $1 prepared food item that presently costs $1.07 with the current sales tax would cost $1.09 if the city food tax is implemented.

Restaurants and other outlets, such as convenience stores with a delicatessen that prepares food and beverages on the premises, would be subject to the 2% tax.

City officials hope to use funds generated by the special tax for tourism, and parks and recreation promotion.

The Mississippi State Tax Commission estimates that the 2% levy will generate between $30,000 and $40,000 each year for the city, City Attorney Tommy Reynolds said Thursday.

The 2% tax is authorized to be charged under Senate Bill 2854, introduced in the 2019 Mississippi Legislature by District 14 state Sen. Lydia Chassaniol, R-Winona.