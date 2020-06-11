Absentee voting possible next two Saturday mornings in Charleston

In-person absentee voting for the June 23 Republican primary runoff election will be available this weekend.

In fact, the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on the next two Saturdays, June 13 and June 20, to facilitate absentee balloting, Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal said Tuesday. The circuit clerk's office in Sumner is closed due to ongoing renovations at the Tallahatchie County Courthouse there.

Second Congressional District hopefuls Thomas L. Carey and Brian Flowers will square off June 23 for the Republican nomination for U.S. representative, with the winner advancing to face incumbent Democrat Bennie G. Thompson in November’s general election.

Republican boxes at all Tallahatchie County precincts will be in play for the runoff.

Only people who cast a ballot in the March 10 Republican primary, or did not vote at all, are eligible to vote in the runoff. Mississippi law does not permit crossover voting, so anyone who voted in the Democratic primary cannot vote in the Republican Party runoff.

The runoff, originally scheduled for March 31, was delayed due to the pandemic.

State election law requires all circuit clerk's offices in the state to be open for absentee voting from 8-12 on the two Saturday mornings preceding an election.