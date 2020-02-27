Absentee voting underway for presidential primaries

The March 10 Democratic and Republican primaries for president and assorted other federal, state and local seats is less than two weeks away, and circuit clerks around Mississippi are gearing up for the last-minute run of absentee balloting.

In Tallahatchie County, the Charleston and Sumner offices of Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal will be open extended hours on the two Saturdays prior to March 10.

Neal said the offices will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, and Saturday, March 7, to facilitate in-person absentee voting.

In addition to president, the 2020 elections will feature races for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, justices of the Mississippi Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, Yazoo-Mississippi Delta Levee Board, the five seats of the Tallahatchie County Election Commission, and school board posts in Education District 5 (a position on the West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees) and Education District 10 (a spot on the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees).

Some of those positions will not be featured on March 10 primary ballots.

This year’s general election will be Nov. 3.