Absentee voting underway in Tallahatchie County

Absentee balloting for the March 10 primary election got underway on Monday (Jan. 27), according to Tallahatchie County Circuit Clerk Daphane Neal.

Absentee ballots are available at circuit clerks’ offices in Charleston and Sumner, and around the state.

The March 10 primary will feature presidential and congressional candidates.

Democrats will have 10 presidential candidates from whom to choose and Republicans three, including President Donald Trump.

On Republican primary ballots, Cindy Hyde-Smith is unopposed for re-election to U.S. Senate, while voters will choose from Democrats Tobey Bernard Bartee, Jensen Bohren and Mike Espy to face her in November.

On the Democratic side, incumbent 2nd District U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson will face Sonia Rathburn in the primary, while Republicans will select from Thomas L. Carey, Brian Flowers and B.C. Hammond to go up against the Democratic nominee in the fall.

Keep these upcoming election deadlines in mind:

» Feb. 10 is the voter registration deadline for the March primary. Circuit clerk’s offices will be open on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 8 a.m. until noon, for voter registration.

» On Saturday, Feb. 29, and Saturday, March 7, circuit clerk’s offices will be open from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee balloting. March 7 is the in-person absentee voting deadline.

» March 2 is the deadline to register to vote in the primary runoff, on March 31, is a runoff is necessary.

» March 10 is primary election day.