Advance registration required for COVID-19 mobile testing Wednesday in Webb

WEBB — Registration is required for drive-thru COVID-19 testing being conducted Wednesday, July 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at West Tallahatchie High School, 2104 High School Road, Webb.

The Tallahatchie County Emergency Management Agency will be distributing free masks, as well.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who believe they need to be tested must first complete a free screening from a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at 601-496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment time.

Mobile testing continues to be conducted around the state by UMMC and Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-thru testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

