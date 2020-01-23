Ajinomoto Foods announces fifth expansion at Oakland plant

OAKLAND — Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., a leading manufacturer in the frozen food industry, is increasing capacity at its plant here.

The project is a $27.3 million corporate investment, raising the number of employees to 450.

“For 13 years, Ajinomoto Foods has been growing its Oakland operations, providing gainful employment for hundreds of Mississippians in Yalobusha County,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “This latest expansion starts the new decade on a positive note for economic development as we continue working with our existing businesses, such as Ajinomoto Foods, to help them succeed in Mississippi and provide good jobs for our workforce.”

Ajinomoto Foods manufactures and markets Asian and ethnic specialty frozen foods for consumers, commercial restaurants and foodservice operations.

The company located in Oakland in 2007, creating 250 jobs. It expanded and added jobs in 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2018.

Ajinomoto Foods’ latest expansion accommodates additional production lines.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for the transportation and installation of the new production lines.

“Ajinomoto Foods’ aggressive expansion in Oakland speaks volumes about the quality trained, dedicated people in Yalobusha County who give the company a workforce advantage to achieve their goals in our great state,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr. “We salute the leadership of Coach Bob Tyler and our partners at the Yalobusha County Economic Development District for their teamwork with MDA ... in bringing this win to fruition.”

Ajinomoto Foods plans to fill the 15 new jobs in Oakland by December.

IN THE PHOTO: President and CEO of Ajinomoto Foods North America Madea Sumio and other corporate officials join State Rep. Tommy Reynolds and Mississippi Development Authority Deputy Director Jamie Miller for the ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 15, at the plant in Oakland. The group includes (from left) Kevin Lake, James Wilson, Reynolds, Sumio, Miller and Brett Buatti. (Photo by North Mississippi Herald/David Howell)