Another day, another troublesome report

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, identified by statewide testing, and four new deaths.

The COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed in Chickasaw, Jackson, Marshall and Monroe counties. Wayne County is reporting its first coronavirus case.

The new statistics push the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,177, with 26 deaths. MSDH updates its map and statistics each morning with test results from the previous day.

"We are also actively investigating COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and similar long-term care facilities in several counties," MSDH noted in a news release. "Because this group of older adults is much more vulnerable to severe illness and death from coronavirus infection, even a single case among residents or staff begins an outbreak investigation and disease control measures among close contacts of those involved."

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 23 (22)

» Grenada: 4 (3)

» Lafayette: 16 (15) 1

» Leflore: 20 (20) 1

» Panola: 8 (8) 1

» Quitman: 4 (4)

» Sunflower: 12 (12) 1

» Tallahatchie: 2 (2)

» Yalobusha: 7 (6)

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.