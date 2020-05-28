Another qualifies for elections post prior to Monday's signing deadline

The deadline to file paperwork to seek a slot on the Tallahatchie County Election Commission is 5 p.m. Monday, June 1, and suitors are not exactly lining up.

Brenda J. Walton-Willis did toss her hat into the ring on Tuesday when she filed a Qualifying Statement of Intent to seek the District 1 position, according to a document on file at the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston.

Walton-Willis, 59, of 270 N. Sarah Ave., Charleston, is looking to fill a post that will be vacated at year’s end.

Incumbent District 1 Election Commissioner Kelly W. Standard, 58, of Enid, announced in April that he would not seek re-election.

Standard has sat on the commission for 20 years and presently serves as chairman.

Incumbent Charles Huddleston, 67, of Tutwiler, qualified two weeks ago to seek re-election to his District 5 seat on the commission.

Prospective candidates must submit a statement

Election commission positions will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Five election commissioners — one representing each supervisor district — will be sworn in at the start of a new four-year term in January.

IN OTHER ELECTION news, absentee voting continues in a Republican primary runoff election for U.S. House in the 2nd Congressional District.

Republican candidates Thomas L. Carey and Brian Flowers are scheduled to face off in a June 23 showdown for the party nomination and to see who will advance to face incumbent Democrat Bennie G. Thompson in November’s general election.

Only those who cast a ballot in the March 10 Republican primary, or did not vote at all, are eligible to vote in next month’s runoff. Mississippi law does not permit crossover voting, so anyone who voted in the Democratic Party primary cannot vote in the Republican Party runoff.

The runoff was originally scheduled for March 31, but outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to Gov. Tate Reeves postponing and then rescheduling the election.