Auto insurance companies set to offer premium relief to customers

Auto insurance companies set to offer premium relief to customersBy BETH REISS,
JACKSON — Mississippi drivers will receive credits totaling $60,815,207 from auto insurers after a number of companies have filed requests with the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID).
“I am happy to approve these premium reductions so that Mississippians receive discounted rates,” said state Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Many people are not driving as much right now because of shelter-in-place, emergency declarations and working from home. It only makes sense to discount what people are paying for automobile insurance and to provide them some financial relief.”
Currently, the following insurers have notified MID of their credit programs.
For companies with an asterisk, see their affiliated companies below.
ALLSTATE
Allstate Insurance Company
Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company
Allstate Indemnity Company
Esurance Insurance Company
TRAVELERS
The Standard Fire Insurance Company
The Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Company
Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company
GEICO
GEICO Indemnity Company
GEICO General Insurance Company
Government Employees Insurance Company
MET LIFE
Metropolitan Property and Casualty Insurance
Metropolitan Casualty Insurance Company
Economy Premier Assurance Company
Metropolitan Direct Property and Casualty Insurance
PROGRESSIVE
Progressive Gulf Insurance Company
Mountain Laurel Assurance Company
NATIONWIDE
Nationwide General Insurance Company
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company
Nationwide Affinity Insurance Company of America
LIBERTY MUTUAL GROUP
Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company
LM General Insurance Company
LM Insurance Corporation
The First Liberty Insurance Corporation
Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois
THE HARTFORD
Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company
Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford
Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.
Trumbull Insurance Company
Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company