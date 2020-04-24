Auto insurance companies set to offer premium relief to customers

JACKSON — Mississippi drivers will receive credits totaling $60,815,207 from auto insurers after a number of companies have filed requests with the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID).

“I am happy to approve these premium reductions so that Mississippians receive discounted rates,” said state Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Many people are not driving as much right now because of shelter-in-place, emergency declarations and working from home. It only makes sense to discount what people are paying for automobile insurance and to provide them some financial relief.”

Currently, the following insurers have notified MID of their credit programs.

For companies with an asterisk, see their affiliated companies below.

ALLSTATE

Allstate Insurance Company

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Allstate Indemnity Company

Esurance Insurance Company

TRAVELERS

The Standard Fire Insurance Company

The Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Company

Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company

GEICO

GEICO Indemnity Company

GEICO General Insurance Company

Government Employees Insurance Company

MET LIFE

Metropolitan Property and Casualty Insurance

Metropolitan Casualty Insurance Company

Economy Premier Assurance Company

Metropolitan Direct Property and Casualty Insurance

PROGRESSIVE

Progressive Gulf Insurance Company

Mountain Laurel Assurance Company

NATIONWIDE

Nationwide General Insurance Company

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Nationwide Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Nationwide Affinity Insurance Company of America

LIBERTY MUTUAL GROUP

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

LM General Insurance Company

LM Insurance Corporation

The First Liberty Insurance Corporation

Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois

THE HARTFORD

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company

Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford

Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.

Trumbull Insurance Company

Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company