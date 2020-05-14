Bank of Commerce partners with Delta DB for 2020 funds

Greenwood’s Bank of Commerce, a Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB) member, has once again partnered with the Delta Design Build Workshop (Delta DB), a Greenwood-based design, construction and development firm, and other FHLB financial institutions to assist Delta homeowners in need via the 2020 Special Needs Assistance Program (SNAP).

The program provides small dollar grants to low-income homeowners who are elderly and/or disabled.

“These grants go toward repairs, such as roof leaks or dangerous electrical hazards, that typically lead to the home beginning a cycle of decline that, ultimately, can displace homeowners and leave a vacant and deteriorating building behind,” said Emily Roush-Elliott, architect and co-founder of Delta DB. “Instead, the SNAP grant stops that cycle, allowing residents to age in place in the home they own.”

In 2020, Delta DB was awarded 17 SNAP grants, the majority for Greenwood-area homeowners.

“I have always been passionate about affordable housing and families having a safe place to live,” said Bank of Commerce President and CEO Bryan Thornhill. “This is the second time we have capitalized on this type of funding, and we hope to continue in the future with the help of Emily, her team and our partner banks.”

Although the COVID-19 crisis has slowed construction on some 2020 homes, project funds have been allocated for the remainder of the year. Delta DB is currently compiling a list of potential applicants for 2021.

Residents of Carroll, Leflore and Tallahatchie counties are eligible to apply for consideration of 2021 funds.

Qualified applicants must own their own home, earn less than 80% area median income ($27,750 annually for a one-person household in Leflore County) and be over 55 years of age and/or have a documented mental or physical disability.

Contact Delta DB at 662-457-0002 to learn more.

For more information on Bank of Commerce, visit bankcom.com.

IN THE PHOTO: From left, Tim Stanciel, vice president and community reinvestment officer for Bank of Commerce; Emily Roush-Elliott, architect and co-founder of Delta Design Build Workshop; and Willie Sullivan, of Sullivan and Sons Contracting of Greenville, pose with an oversized check showing funds donated for homes. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)