Beware scammers seeking to cash in on COVID-19

Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly warns of unscrupulous actors who hope to capitalize on the public’s fears surrounding the coronavirus.

“I have heard that some local residents are getting phone calls from some of these people,” Fly noted.

He passed along some tips from the Federal Trade Commission to help the public stay safe from scammers.

» Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls, instead.

» Ignore online offers for vaccinations and home test kits. Scammers are trying to get you to buy products that aren’t proven to treat or prevent the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores. At this time, there also are no FDA-authorized home test kits for the coronavirus.

» Fact-check information. Scammers, and sometimes well-meaning people, share information that hasn’t been verified. Before you pass on any messages, contact trusted sources. Visit www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing for links to federal, state and local government agencies.

» Know who you’re buying from. Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don’t.

» Don’t respond to texts and emails about checks from the government. The details are still being worked out. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.

» Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.

» Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov and the World Health Organization at www.who.int.

» Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card or by wiring money, don’t do it.