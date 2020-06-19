'Black Lives Matter' rally, march held in Charleston

Just under 100 people attended Friday evening's "Black Lives Matter & Equality March" in Charleston.

The event coincided with the annual nationwide observance of "Juneteenth," held on June 19 to commemorate the day in 1865 when people held as slaves in Texas learned that the institution had been outlawed two years before, when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Friday's program in Charleston began with a round of speakers near the eastern portico of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse and concluded with a walk of seven-tenths of a mile through several residential neighborhoods.

Shown here, some of the participants gather for a group photo at the conclusion of the roughly 45-minute event.

This story will be updated with additional details and photos.