Car crash claims local man's life

A single-car accident Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a Tillatoba man.

The crash occurred at about 4:08 p.m. when a 2005 Buick Rainier driven by A.V. Kirk of Tillatoba was traveling northbound on U.S. 51 in the area of Scobey Road, said Sgt. Marvin N. Baird, public affairs officer for the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The SUV left the roadway and collided with a tree.

"As a result of this crash, Mr. Kirk was killed," Baird said Tuesday night.

He added that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.