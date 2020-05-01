Carrying the water

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
Fri, 05/01/2020 - 1:23pm

A firefighter trains his water hose on a hot spot at the scene of a camper fire Friday morning, April 24, on Industrial Drive in Charleston.  The camper was under a shed, and when it caught fire the flames spread to ignite adjacent items. The Charleston and Spring Hill fire departments responded to the call. A person at the scene said the camper was inhabited at the time of the fire, adding that the occupants escaped without injury.  (Photo by Clay McFerrin)

