Carrying the water

A firefighter trains his water hose on a hot spot at the scene of a camper fire Friday morning, April 24, on Industrial Drive in Charleston. The camper was under a shed, and when it caught fire the flames spread to ignite adjacent items. The Charleston and Spring Hill fire departments responded to the call. A person at the scene said the camper was inhabited at the time of the fire, adding that the occupants escaped without injury. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)