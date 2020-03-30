Cascilla's boil water alert canceled

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced today that the Cascilla Water Association has been released from its self-imposed Precautionary Boil-Water Alert.

"Water from this system is now safe to drink," MSDH noted on its website.

The alert had been in effect since March 19 after water system officials notified MSDH of a systemwide pressure loss due to switching over to a new well.

