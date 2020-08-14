Census deadline fast approaching

Don't go uncounted in this year's national census! It costs nothing, requires very little time and effort, and has no impact whatsoever on any personal government assistance that a person may now be getting. However, it has a tremendous impact on the amount of future public funding that local and state governments can qualify to receive from the federal government. Population figures are used as determining factors in many aspects of government. When a city, county or state is undercounted, everyone suffers!