Charleston announces COVID-19 preventive measures

The following news release was issued Tuesday by the city of Charleston:

In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), city of Charleston officials have taken the following preventive measures for the safety of city employees, residents and visitors.

These preventive measures are based on federal and state guidelines.

» The city of Charleston has canceled any and all public meetings, committee meetings, activities, gatherings, and events where over 10 people will be present.

» It is recommended that any and all private events and gatherings (i.e. bars, clubs, restaurants, etc.) where over 10 people will be present should be cancelled or postponed.

» All city of Charleston personnel should take proper precautions when making contact with the public.

For further protective recommendations, visit the Mississippi State Department of Health's website at www.msdh.ms.gov or call 1-877-978-6453.