Charleston cancer ‘Rally’ canceled due to COVID-19

The board of the East Tallahatchie Unit of the American Cancer Society has announced that the 30th annual “Rally for a Cure" has been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Rally for a Cure, a community fundraiser and extravaganza, is usually held on the Saturday before Easter at the Charleston Elementary School gymnasium, also known as the "Old Gym."

“We ask that you continue to support our organization,” said newly-elected president, Brenda Walton-Willis.

She said any donations should be made out and sent to Rally for a Cure, 270 North Sarah Ave., Charleston, MS 38921.

“We are selling T-shirts, and the colors are royal blue with pink ribbon on the back and the writing in white,” noted Walton-Willis. “The price of the shirt is $20 each. You may contact any board member to purchase.”

Other newly-elected officers are Sylvia Hickey, secretary, and Myrtle Jordan, treasurer.

“You may contact us at 662-752-9267 with any concerns or questions,” added Walton-Willis. “We will keep you informed with our latest updates. We would like to thank the community for your continued support. Cancer never sleeps. Be prayerful.”