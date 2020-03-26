Charleston courthouse, county sheriff's office implement virus safeguards

The Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston has followed the lead of many federal, state and municipal government offices in adopting new procedures to help stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For starters, while the courthouse remains open during normal business hours, access now is limited to reduce the number of visitors inside the building at any one time.

“If you don’t have any official business at the courthouse, please do not go,” urged Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly, who by virtue of his office has charge of the courthouse.

Tallahatchie County Chancery Clerk and Administrator Anita Greenwood, in a post on Facebook, likewise asked the public to limit visits to the building.

“In an effort to keep our community, family, friends and employees as healthy as possible ... we would encourage you, if you can, please conduct business with our offices, either over the telephone or by mail or email during this time,” Greenwood wrote. “These efforts are to help minimize any unnecessary visits.”

For the forseeable future, anyone who visits the courthouse must enter through the east door, which faces the county jail. The door on the west side will remain locked.

Having one access point makes it easier for a sheriff’s deputy posted inside to track all who enter, noted Greenwood.

The deputy “will be monitoring everyone and refuse entry for those running fever,” she said. “Only one customer per office will be allowed inside the courthouse at any time.”

The county courthouse in Sumner is presently closed for renovations.

ON A RELATED NOTE, Fly said the sheriff’s office also is implementing coronavirus preventive measures.

“We will be practicing some social distancing,” he noted.

For instance, he explained, when someone calls the jail to request a deputy, the dispatcher may ask the caller to meet the responding lawman outside of their residence, if weather and other circumstances permit.

“This is for their benefit and our benefit, too,” said Fly, explaining that talking outdoors limits exposure to possible environmental concerns inside and also provides the space for keeping the 6 feet of separation that government and public health officials have recommended to lessen the risk of virus transmission.

When someone visits the jail, Fly said his staff will try to assist them as much as possible outdoors.

The sheriff noted that after transporting someone, his deputies will be diligently disinfecting the interior of their vehicles as well as handcuffs after they are used.

Fly said his personnel will “continue to be out in full force,” although they occasionally may don protective gear like a mask and/or gloves, especially when dealing with someone who exhibits virus symptoms.

IN THE PHOTO: The eastern exposure of the Tallahatchie County Courthouse in Charleston is captured in this photograph from Feb. 13, 2014. (Sun-Sentinel file photo by Clay McFerrin)