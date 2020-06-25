Charleston Day's annual reunion canceled due to COVID

By SPECIAL TO THE SUN-SENTINEL,
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:32pm

Alvin Johnson, president of the National Charleston Day Organization, released a statement Thursday saying that the 2020 annual Charleston Day Reunion is being canceled due to COVID-19.

"With great regret, we announce the cancellation of the Charleston Day Reunion scheduled to be held in Chicago on the Labor Day weekend in September of 2020. The 45-year-old reunion has been rescheduled for 2021 in Chicago. The room prices and other details of the contract with the hotel will remain the same."

The organizaton's website is www.charlestondayclub.com.

