Charleston High STAR Student, Teacher revealed

Matthew Wilson is this year’s recipient of the STAR Student award at Charleston High School.

The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program, sponsored by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Foundation, recognizes more than 330 high school seniors in the state based on their ACT score, grade point average and academic achievements.

Each STAR Student is asked to choose the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement, and Wilson selected mathematics teacher John F. Norphlet as his STAR Teacher.

2020 marks the 55th anniversary of the STAR program, which was established by MEC in 1965 with the purpose of honoring outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s STAR Education Celebration, originally scheduled for this month in Jackson, has been postponed. Each STAR student traditionally receives a medallion, lapel pin and certificate in recognition of their achievements.

Wilson, who as a CHS band student earned a spot on the Mid-South Honor Band, is the son of Farrell and Jennifer Wilson of Holcomb.