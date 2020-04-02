Charleston man killed in shooting

WATER VALLEY — Local authorities are investigating multiple shootings that ended with the death of Charleston resident Barney Edward Frost Jr. on Highway 7 south of here Saturday night, March 28.

Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark D. Fulco reported dispatchers received a 911 call around 8 p.m. reporting a drive-by shooting in the vicinity of Reedy Acres Baptist Children’s Village. As the investigation started, it was learned that one person was injured in a shooting on County Road 328 in Lafayette County before the call came in reporting the drive-by shooting on Highway 7.

Fulco said it appears that after the shooting in Lafayette County, two vehicles left the scene heading south on Highway 7 and entered Yalobusha County in a high-speed chase where numerous shots were fired.

Fulco reported no arrests have been made, but an investigation continues with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. He added that it appears that Frost, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was likely fatally shot by an occupant in the second vehicle. He also said it appears the round came through the back window of the vehicle.

Chief Deputy Jerry Ferguson reported that deputies found the victim deceased when they arrived on the scene. Shortly afterward, they received a call of the shooting in Lafayette County and started piecing together details of the incident. Ferguson said sheriff’s investigator Jerimaine Gooch went to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi to talk to the victim injured in the earlier shooting in Lafayette County.

Officers with the Water Valley Police Department and Coffeeville Police Department responded to the scene Saturday night. Assistant District Attorney Steve Jubera responded to the scene. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation that spans two counties.

Fulco reported work continued for over three hours on the scene Saturday night as evidence was collected. Officers also searched for evidence along the highway in the days following the shooting.

Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark pronounced Frost dead at the scene and sent the body to Jackson for an autopsy.

Stark said Community Funeral Directors in Charles-ton is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, from 3-6 p.m., at Community Funeral Directors chapel. A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at the Locopolis Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery near Charleston. Frost was 27.