Charleston offering free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is being offered Tuesday, June 16, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the former National Guard armory in Charleston.

The armory building and grounds, located at 402 S. Cossar Ave., are owned by the city of Charleston.

The tests are being conducted by the Clarksdale-based Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center Inc., Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith said Tuesday.

Unlike coronavirus tests administered by some other agencies, a person need not show symptoms of COVID-19 infection to be eligible for testing, Smith explained.

While an appointment is recommended — call 855-737-6673 for advance registration — it is “not required,” noted the mayor. However, he said it “definitely helps speed the process.”

Those being tested should bring their ID and, if available, an insurance card. Insurance will be billed, if available. However, insurance coverage is not required in order to be tested, and the test will still be free, say sponsors.

The novel coronavirus nasal swab tests are being sponsored in partnership and in cooperation with Smith, the Aaron Henry center, state Sen. Sarita Simmons, state Rep. Tommy Reynolds and the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office.

Those being tested, along with others who may accompany them, are encouraged to wear their face mask to the testing site on Tuesday.

Smith said the Charleston Mayor’s Health Council will be passing out face masks Tuesday on a first-come, first-served basis.