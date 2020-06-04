Charleston officials give churches their blessing to reopen but strongly advise that virtual services continue instead

The city of Charleston has changed some guidelines put in place at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, including now permitting churches to reopen for in-person services.

Addressed to "Residents of the city of Charleston," a Thursday, June 4, two-page statement on official city letterhead stated the following:

Effective immediately, The City of Charleston will operate under all previously existing ordinances that have been adopted and put in place by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen prior to the Covid-19 Outbreak, but with certain stipulations and guidelines. The threat of Covid-19 is greater now than it was when the pandemic first spread. We are open to allowing a slow reopening of The City of Charleston. Please be smart and use your better judgement when it comes to yourselves and others.

Churches are allowed to open and operate at their own will with the following safety measures in place:

• A deep and thorough cleaning of the establishment must be done prior to opening.

• Each attendee must wear a mask.

• There shall be no touching or physical contact amongst members (social distancing).

• There shall be 6 feet in front, behind, to the right and to the left of each attendee sitting in the congregation.

• For a small church building, please allow no more than 10 people or less per service to stay under social distancing guidelines. (This number includes the pastor, deacons, all existing members of the church board, children and adults as well.)

• For a large church building, please allow no more than 50 people or less per service to stay under social distancing guidelines. (This number includes the pastor, deacons, all existing members of the church board, children and adults as well.)

We strongly advise you all to continue having services virtually for the safety of your congregation, but we must allow you all the freedom of having indoor service if you so wish. Please consider the well-being of all members upon making your decision to open or remain closed.

All parks and recreation are allowed to open up to the public for personal enjoyment. We are asking that all children are to be supervised by an adult to ensure that they are not within 6 feet of contact with each other.

The City of Charleston will go back to its normal operating hours as they were prior to the pandemic.

Dining establishments, bars and grills/clubs and small food businesses are allowed to open and operate at their own will with the following safety measures in place:

• A deep and thorough cleaning of the establishment must be done prior to opening.

• Each server and customer must wear a facial mask.

• Each server must wear gloves.

• There shall be 6 feet in front of and behind each person dining in or/and placing an order.

• For small food establishments, please allow no more than 20-25 people to dine in at one time to stay under social distancing guidelines. All tables and chairs must be spread 6 feet apart prior to opening up.

• For large food establishments, please allow no more than 50 people or less to dine in at one time to stay under social distancing guidelines.

If there are any violations to the guidelines that we have listed, you will be fined $1,000 for each offense and you will not be allowed to reopen/operate until the full amount has been paid.

We strongly advise you all to continue to keep all lobby areas closed and provide drive-thru/pickup food services for all customers. Please do what you feel is best for the safety of your customers and employees, but we must allow all business owners the freedom of having indoor service if they so wish. Please consider the well-being of everyone in society upon making your decision to open or remain closed.

All barbershops and salons are allowed to open and operate at their own will with the following safety measures in place:

• A deep and thorough cleaning of the establishment must be done prior to opening.

• Each stylist, barber and customer must wear a facial mask.

• There shall be 6 feet in front, behind, to the right and to the left of each customer sitting in the salon/shop to stay within social distancing guidelines.

We strongly advise you to continue to conduct business by appointment or by keeping a small number of clients waiting in your lobby area. Please do what you feel is best for the safety of yourself and your customers. We must allow business owners the freedom of having indoor service if you so wish. Please consider the well-being of everyone in society upon making your decision to open or remain closed.

If there are any violations to the guidelines that we have listed, all business owners, managers and/or directors will be fined $1,000 for each offense and you will not be allowed to reopen/operate until the full amount has been paid.

IN THE PHOTO: Charleston First United Methodist Church posted this notice on their marquee in late March. The church last held in-person Sunday services on March 15. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)