Charleston parade honors memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A group of ladies hold up a banner in tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Monday morning's 13th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Charleston. These ladies were representing Table of Life Ministry in Charleston. Under sunny skies, parade participants faced temperatures in the mid-30s and a stiff northerly wind. For more parade photos, see the Jan. 23 print edition (or, online, the eEdition) of The Sun-Sentinel and watch for others on The Sun-Sentinel's Facebook page. The parade was followed by a special memorial program at New Town Missionary Baptist Church. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)