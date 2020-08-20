Charleston plans note sale to raise $115,730 for grant matches

The city of Charleston is set to issue a general obligation note in the amount of $115,730.60 to help raise matching funds for several grant projects.

At an Aug. 4 meeting of the Charleston Board of Commissioners, Ward 1 City Commissioner Gyrone Kenniel made a motion, seconded by Ward 2’s Lloyd C. Smith and approved unanimously, to adopt a resolution to advertise for the note sale.

Sealed proposals will be received at Charleston City Hall until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, when they will be publicly opened, read and considered by the Board of Commissioners during their regular monthly meeting. The note may be sold at that time.

The note sale is authorized by local and private House Bill 1770, written and introduced this year by state Rep. Tommy Reynolds, who also is attorney for the Charleston city board.

The legislation, which was passed in the Mississippi Legislature and signed by the governor, authorizes the city board to issue notes in a principal amount not exceeding $150,000, to be financed for up to 15 years.

Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith said the $115,730.60 is needed to provide required matching funds for several different projects in the city.

“Each project grant has a percentage that the city will pay,” he noted. “[These] projects will give the city of Charleston a better chance in attracting more businesses, more residents and more job choices, continuing to build a brighter, cleaner and safer place in which to live.”

Among the federal or state grant projects Smith said will benefit from the note sale are:

» Two sidewalk projects, one from Clay Street westward to Depot and North Church to North Panola, and the other starting on Vine Street and encompassing parts of Gay, Shade and Walnut streets, and King Drive

» Shade Street walking trail

» Purchase of back-up generator for city’s water system

» Purchase of police cars and radio equipment

» Sewer system equipment

“All of the mentioned will be a part of the improvement and upgrade initiatives,” said Smith, adding that these projects are “much needed and we need much, much more.”

IN THE PHOTO: This ongoing sidewalk project on West Main Street in Charleston is one of several for which the city received grant funds. (Aug. 19, 2020, photo by Clay McFerrin)