Charleston police receive new bulletproof vests

Charleston police receive new bulletproof vestsBy CLAY MCFERRIN,
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 11:59am
Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith (left) and Police Chief Justin Gammage display a couple of the new bulletproof vests that have been acquired for use by members of the city’s police department. The state-of-the-art body armor is more lightweight and more breathable, yet offers advanced protection over the older style of vest that the city’s law enforcement officers had been wearing for many years. (Photo by Charleston City Clerk Ana Ealy)