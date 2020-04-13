Charlestonians to spend second night without power

An Entergy official said it will be late Tuesday "at the earliest" before electrical power is restored inside the city limits of Charleston.

A Sunday night storm packing up to 70 mph straight-line winds left many Tallahatchians in the dark just before 10 p.m

George Cossar III, Entergy service manager for the Charleston area, said Monday that troubleshooters were scouting locales "where we have obvious trouble on our distribution system and are making plans for repair."

Cossar said all of Charleston was left without electricity after the wind damaged a half-dozen utility poles just east of the city, on the north side of Highway 32. The outage, affecting 1,142 customers, was logged at 9:58 p.m.

"There are six broken poles with double circuits on them between the substation and town," Cossar explained.

The wooden poles must be replaced and the lines restrung before power can be restored to the city.

Charleston's Entergy substation is located adjacent to the Tallahatchie County Fairgrounds.

IN THE PHOTO: This downed utility pole is one of six situated about one mile east of Charleston. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)