Charlestonians will decide fate of 2% sales tax levy

Polls opened at 7 a.m. this morning and close at 7 tonight for a special election that will determine the fate of a proposed 2% restaurant tax in the city.

Today's March 3 special election gives registered voters in Charleston the opportunity to mark a paper ballot for or against the proposed 2% sales tax levy on locally prepared food and beverages. In order to pass, the measure must garner the support of 60% of those who vote.

Voting will take place at the usual precinct locations for municipal elections.

» Wards 1 and 2 will vote in the City Hall courtroom.

» Wards 3 and 5 will vote in the Charleston Elementary School gymnasium.

» Ward 4 will vote at the Charleston Rotary Club.

A state sales tax of 7% is presently charged on each $1 of the purchase price. The proposed 2% city food tax would be tacked onto the 7% tax at the point of sale. For example, a prepared food item that presently costs $1.07 with the current sales tax would cost $1.09 if the food tax is implemented.

Restaurants and other outlets, such as cafes and convenience stores with a delicatessen that prepares food and beverages on the premises, would be subject to the 2% tax.

The Mississippi State Tax Commission estimates that the 2% levy will generate about $40,000 each year, Charleston City Attorney Tommy Reynolds has said.

City officials plan to use funds generated by the special tax for parks and recreation, and tourism promotion.

Mayor Sedrick Smith said the city’s present budgetary allocation for parks and recreation, which comes from the city’s general fund, is $5,000 per year.

If passed in Tuesday’s referendum, City Attorney Tommy Reynolds said the 2% sales tax would be effective May 1.

Both Smith and Reynolds said a 2% sales tax on prepared food and beverages has been approved by voters and levied by cities and towns around the state to support parks and recreation.