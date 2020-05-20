CHS reveals names of valedictorian, salutatorian

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
  • 314 reads
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 12:24am

East Tallahatchie School District Superintendent Dr. Darron Edwards on Tuesday night revealed the names of Charleston High School's 2020 valedictorian and salutatorian.

The school's valedictorian, he noted, is Ja'Maya Batteast, the daughter of Joann Batteast and Michael Diltz.

The CHS salutatorian is Jackie Ho, the son of Ham Say Ho and Meifei Laing.

The school will conduct private graduation ceremonies Friday.

Speeches by Batteast and Ho will be prerecorded and merged into a video presentation of commencement.

