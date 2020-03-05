CHS students participate in Mid-South Honor Band

From left are Matthew Wilson, Elizabeth Willard and Jasmine Tellis, Charleston High School Band members who participated in the Mid-South Honor Band at the University of Mississippi.

The clinic was held Feb. 20-21 and concluded with a concert on Feb. 22.

The CHS students were engaged in a rigorous practice setting that pushed their musical abilities and helped them become better musicians through an emphasis on focus and attention to detail. They performed with approximately 200 students from all over Mississippi.

The students said the clinic should help in preparations for a March 19 band festival in Ridgeland.

(Photo submitted by David Baker)