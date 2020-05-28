Contract awarded to replace Tutwiler bridge

By CLAY MCFERRIN,
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 7:19pm

A motorist crosses the U.S. Highway 49 bridge over Hopson Bayou in Tutwiler Wednesday, May 20.  The bridge, rated in poor condition, is scheduled for replacement under the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s Competitive Highway Bridge Program. On May 12, the Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded a $13.8 million contract to T.L. Wallace Construction Inc. of Columbia for a package of three bridge replacement projects that includes the Tutwiler bridge as well as two others on state Route 35 in Attala County.  Temporary detour bridges will be built before the main structures are dismantled, but no timetable has yet been announced.  (Photo by Clay McFerrin)

