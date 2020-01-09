CoreCivic enters into new management contract with MDOC at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jan. 9, 2020 – CoreCivic Inc. announced Thursday afternoon (Jan. 9) that it has entered into a new contract with the Mississippi Department of Corrections to immediately house up to 375 of the state's inmates at the company’s 2,672-bed Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler.

The new management contract commenced on Jan. 8, 2020, and has an initial term of 90 days, which may be extended for up to two additional 90-day terms upon mutual agreement. The contract allows the state to utilize additional beds at the facility based on their evolving needs and available capacity.

Damon Hininger, CoreCivic's president and CEO, said, “We are pleased to be able to assist the state of Mississippi due to significant challenges in their correctional system. We are grateful for the confidence placed in us during their time of need.

“Situations like this exemplify how critically important it is for state and federal partners to have access to our real estate assets and associated service offerings. Our Tallahatchie facility will provide immediate capacity for the state to move a portion of their close custody inmate population, which will quickly improve the safety and security of their entire correctional system. Without the private sector there would be no immediate alternative solution available to the state," Hininger added.