County's public libraries open on limited, appointment-only basis

The Tallahatchie County Library System will begin offering services on a limited basis Monday, May 18, according to Dana Clolinger, president of the library system's board of trustees.

Services at both the Charleston and Tutwiler public libraries will be available by appointment only and no walk-ins will be allowed .

"We ask that you call the library and schedule a time to use our computers, internet or wi-fi: send and receive e-mail or faxes or make use of our copy and print services," said Clolinger. "You may also check out DVDs, audiobooks and books. Appointments will be available Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m."

She noted that the use of the library meeting room will not be allowed.

She said the parking lots, which have recently become meeting places for groups of less than 10, will still be available.

"We will be happy to continue that service," Clolinger noted. "You will need to call and reserve a spot in the parking lot. You will also need to let us know how many will be attending your gathering. We request that you follow social distancing guidelines and remain a minimum of 6 feet apart. Previous groups have remained in their cars and successfully conducted meetings."

Anyone who enters the library for a scheduled appointment must wear a face mask and gloves, she stressed.

"We thank you for your patience as we navigate our way through these difficult times," concluded Clolinger. "We are working to restore full services as soon as it is safe to do so."