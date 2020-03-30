COVID-19 cases increasing

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, identified by statewide testing, and two new deaths.

The COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed in Amite and Leflore counties.

The new statistics push the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 847, with 16 deaths. These figures are based on information reported at 6 last night.

"While most Mississippi coronavirus deaths have been in those over 60 years old, keep in mind that it can be a serious risk for those with long-term health problems at any age," MSDH noted in a news release. "If you have diabetes, heart disease or other chronic illness, follow your doctor’s recommendations closely. This is also a time for everyone to concentrate on staying in good overall health."

The latest reported COVID-19 case totals for the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 20 (18)

» Grenada: 3 (3)

» Lafayette: 14 (13)

» Leflore: 18 (15)

» Panola: 6 (5)

» Quitman: 4 (4)

» Sunflower: 11 (10) 1

» Tallahatchie: 2 (2)

» Yalobusha: 5 (3)

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the MSDH website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.