COVID-19 claims another life in Mississippi

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, identified by statewide testing.

Also announced was one additional death, in Wilkinson County.

The new statistics push the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 758, with 14 deaths.

The latest reported case totals for the Tallahatchie County area are as follow, with the previous day's totals in parenthesis and the number of reported deaths in bold:

» Coahoma: 18 (18)

» Grenada: 3 (2)

» Lafayette: 13 (11)

» Leflore: 15 (15)

» Panola: 5 (4)

» Quitman: 4 (4)

» Sunflower: 10 (7) 1

» Tallahatchie: 2 (2)

» Yalobusha: 3 (3)

Additional information, including complete county-by-county case statistics, preventive recommendations and more, is available at the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website at http://healthyms.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline offers answers to questions about COVID-19. Call anytime: 877-978-6453.